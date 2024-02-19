GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t vote for those politicians who are corrupt and using unparliamentary language, Venkaiah Naidu urges people

February 19, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students of SFS High School welcoming former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Students of SFS High School welcoming former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that people should teach a lesson to the political leaders who are corrupt and use unparliamentary language, by not voting them back to power. He said that political leaders should not forget about their professional position. They should behave well and must also use good language, he said.

Addressing the students in an event organised by the SFS School at Seethammadhara here on Monday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that education is for enlightenment, empowerment, and enhancement of knowledge. But education is also to develop you into a responsible citizen. He also appealed them to make use of technology. He also said that India is emerging as one of the strongest nations and the world is looking towards us.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the management of the school in encouraging culture and values by celebrating Indian festivals, Yoga Day and others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.