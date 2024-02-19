Don’t vote for those politicians who are corrupt and using unparliamentary language, Venkaiah Naidu urges people

February 19, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that people should teach a lesson to the political leaders who are corrupt and use unparliamentary language, by not voting them back to power. He said that political leaders should not forget about their professional position. They should behave well and must also use good language, he said.

Addressing the students in an event organised by the SFS School at Seethammadhara here on Monday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that education is for enlightenment, empowerment, and enhancement of knowledge. But education is also to develop you into a responsible citizen. He also appealed them to make use of technology. He also said that India is emerging as one of the strongest nations and the world is looking towards us.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the management of the school in encouraging culture and values by celebrating Indian festivals, Yoga Day and others.