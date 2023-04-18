ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t use plastic during Chandanotsavam in Visakhapatnam, GVMC Commissioner tells officials

April 18, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Focus on sanitation and drinking water supply’

The Hindu Bureau

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma has asked the officials to ensure that plastic is not used during the Simhachalam’s annual Chandanotsavam festival scheduled to be held on April 23.

He instructed the officials to make sure the welcome banners or arrangement/signage banners are of cloth, but not of plastic. He also said that paper plates and glasses must be only used to distribute food (Prasadams), water and other needs to the devotees along the queue lines by the NGOs and other organisations.

Taking part in a review meeting on the arrangements of Chandanotsavam here at the GVMC office, the GVMC Commissioner has directed the staff to focus on sanitation and drinking water supply. He said that the sanitary staff should be on alert clearing the debris time to time. He also said that drinking water should be supplied to the devotees throughout the day in view of heatwave conditions.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam Trinad Rao, Additional Commissioner of GVMC V, Sanyasi Rao and Zonal Commissioners and others were present.

