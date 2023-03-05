HamberMenu
Don’t sell pepper for less than ₹500 a kg, ASR Collector appeals to farmers

March 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar has appealed to farmers not to sell pepper below ₹500 a kg. He said the price of pepper had increased gradually in the retail market and even in International market owing to good demand. He cautioned them against falling into the trap of middlemen and asked those selling pepper in weekly shandies and public places to make a note of it. Earlier, farmers were unable to sell a kg of pepper for even ₹400, causing them much financial woes. The demand and increase in prices would bring relief to the farmers, he said.

