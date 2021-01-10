Don’t let burglars ruin your vacation, police caution citizens

‘Keep your valuables in banks and use LHMS’

The city police have issued an advisory to citizens going out on tours during the Sankranti holidays as house-breaking incidents could occur both day and night.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Babu advised those going out on tours to keep their valuables in the bank. They should use the LHMS (Locked House Monitoring System), being provided by the city police, to install secret cameras in their house, when going on tours during the holidays.

Those going out of the city on tour should download the LHMS app from Google Playstore, register and avail of the service free of cost. On getting the request through LHMS app, the police would install a secret camera at the house free of cost. The neighbours should also be alerted to keep a watch on their home. Motorcycles should be secured by an additional handle lock.

Public can call dial 100 and report any suspicious movements in their colonies.