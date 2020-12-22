Don’t freeze DA of port workers, CITU urges VPT chief

The United Port and Dock Employees Union (CITU) has appealed to Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman K. Rammohan Rao not to freeze the Dearness Allowance (DA) of Port workers.

A team of CITU leaders met the Chairman on Tuesday and appealed to him not to freeze the DA of workers as the G.O. issued by the government was not applicable to Class-C and Class-D employees of VPT.

The Chairman agreed to talk to officials of the department concerned and resolve the issue, according to a statement issued by the union general secretary.

Union general secretary V.S. Padmanabha Raju, working president Ch. Trinadha Rao and Visakhapatnam Dock Labour Board (VDLB) Union vice president J. Satyanarayana and secretary Jagan were among those who met the VPT Chairman.