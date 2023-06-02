ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t divert patients to private clinics, Visakhapatnam District Collector warns KGH staff

June 02, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Friday informed the public that if any of the medical officers and staff members of King George Hospital (KGH) mislead patients by sending them to private clinics, they can file a complaint against those people with the State government without any hesitation. At the same time, the KGH staff have been warned of strict action if patients are diverted to private clinics for medical treatment.

The Collector chaired the KGH development committee meeting at the hospital on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the hospital authorities to give priority to quality medical services to the patients and at the same time focus on infrastructure development.

The Collector approved the sanction of ₹1.10 crore for undertaking 15 works related to the infrastructure development and ₹1 crore for the purchase of medical equipment.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar also attended the meeting and gave some suggestions.

