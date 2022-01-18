Don’t come out during curfew hours unless it is emergency, says Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 January 2022 19:47 IST

‘Around 100 personnel from the city police tested positive’

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has appealed to the people not to come out of homes unless and until it is very important or if there is any emergency, during the curfew hours.

Hours before the night curfew was set to begin in the city, following the State government’s instructions, the Police Commissioner addressed a press conference at the Police Outpost on Beach Road here.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that night curfew will be implemented from January 18 to 31, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the city police station limits. He said that the police would only allow emergency and essential services, government vehicles, inter-State goods vehicles and RTC buses. He said that passengers travelling during the curfew will be checked if needed. He said that all the BRTS roads and Telugu Thalli Flyover, near Assilmetta, will be closed during the curfew hours. “People are requested to cooperate with the police for proper implementation of the curfew. Action will be taken as per law, against those who break curfew violations,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of closing Beach Road to contain the spread of the virus amid increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha said that as of now, there seems to be no need. “We may take a decision regarding it in the coming days, keeping in view the further rise in cases,” he said.

The Police Commissioner also said that over 100 police personnel were affected due to COVID-19 in this wave. He said that the first case came to light on January 6. “About 25% of the COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic. Many others have just mild symptoms like fever and body pains. Some police personnel have recovered in just one to two days itself, with fever subsidising in just one day,” he said.

He said that ADCP (Admin) M. Rajani is closely monitoring health condition of all the personnel affected due to COVID-19. The ADCP is taking a stock of their health situation by making calls every day, he added.

He said that booster doses to the police personnel will be administered from January 20, as the second dose was provided to them during April.