Visakhapatnam

Don’t close Port High School: JSP

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 27 June 2020 23:08 IST
Updated: 27 June 2020 23:08 IST

Jana Sena Party Visakhapatnam general secretary T. Siva Shankar condemned the decision to close the five-decade-old Port High School. He said that the school which is run by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) caters to the the needs of hundreds of students, especially from the poorer sections of the city.

