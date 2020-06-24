Don’t close Port High School: forum

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 June 2020 23:06 IST

‘It is catering to the needs of poor students’

Child Rights Protection Forum president G. Seetaram, along with the members of the forum, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Visakhapatnam Port Trust Executive Council member S.V.S. Prakash Reddy here requesting the VPT to continue the functioning of Port High School. He said that hundreds of students, especially from the poorer sections of the city, are dependant on the school.

Mr. Seetaram said that closing the school is a violation of child rights. Every year, the port management is spending crores of rupees on social service and it should continue the school permanently for the sake of the students, he said.

Mr. Prakash Reddy said that he would discuss the issue with the port authorities and extend his cooperation. Members of the forum B. Shakuntala, K. Jaggarao and others were present.