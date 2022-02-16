Visakhapatnam

Domestic help arrested for stealing gold, silver in A.P. village

The District Police on Wednesday arrested a woman on charges of stealing four tolas of gold and some silver ornaments and cash from the house where she worked as a maid, at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.

The accused was identified as D. Lakshmi (35), a resident of Paderu.

According to Paderu police, on February 11, they received a complaint from a woman named B. Sujatha, who works as a teacher, complaining that four tolas of gold, some silver ornaments, and ₹9,000 cash was missing from her house. After registering a case, police on Wednesday arrested Lakshmi and recovered the gold and silver ornaments and ₹4,500 cash from her.

The accused was sent on remand.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2022 8:01:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/domestic-help-arrested-for-stealing-gold-silver/article65056134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY