Domestic help arrested for stealing gold, silver in A.P. village
Most of the property was recovered
The District Police on Wednesday arrested a woman on charges of stealing four tolas of gold and some silver ornaments and cash from the house where she worked as a maid, at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.
The accused was identified as D. Lakshmi (35), a resident of Paderu.
According to Paderu police, on February 11, they received a complaint from a woman named B. Sujatha, who works as a teacher, complaining that four tolas of gold, some silver ornaments, and ₹9,000 cash was missing from her house. After registering a case, police on Wednesday arrested Lakshmi and recovered the gold and silver ornaments and ₹4,500 cash from her.
The accused was sent on remand.
