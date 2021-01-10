Dolphin Cruise buses to connect all districts in the State to city

B. Madhu Gopal

10 January 2021 00:32 IST

Services will be fully operational from Sankranti, says RTC official

Dolphin Cruise buses, being operated by the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APS RTC), have commenced operations from different districts in the State to Visakhapatnam. The services to be fully operational from Sankranti.

The objective is to provide better connectivity from different districts of the State to Visakhapatnam city. It may be recalled that in February, 2020, RTC had announced the introduction of Dolphin Cruise buses to connect Visakhapatnam, the proposed Executive Capital of the State with Amaravati, the Legislative Capital.

“The plan is to provide connectivity from all districts of the State to Visakhapatnam. The multi-axle AC buses will have luxury seats and modern amenities. Garuda fares will be charged on these buses,” says Regional Manager M.Y. Danam.

The luxurious buses have 53 seats, four more than Amaravati buses. They have a number of security features like CC cameras inside the buses, LED TV, plus seats and a provision to flush out stale air. “Dolphin Cruise buses are being pressed into service in a phased manner and by Sankranti all the buses will be launched. At present these buses have been launched from Nellore, Kandukur, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Kadapa and Narasaraopeta to Visakhapatnam, a few days ago. These buses will leave from different districts in the State in the evenings and reach Visakhapatnam city early in the morning every day,” Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Rural) Kanithi Venkata Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

“The Maddilapalem Bus Station will be developed it into an integrated bus station-cum-commercial complex. The consultant appointed for the purpose is expected to submit the plan by March this year. The existing bus station and one of the two RTC Depots, adjacent to it, would be removed and a multi-storeyed bus station-cum-commercial complex will be constructed,” Mr. Danam said.

This bus station and depot are located in a prime area in the city just beside the National Highway. The Maddilapalem Bus Station Complex is expected to have 30 platforms. “The commercial complex at Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS), popularly known as RTC Complex, is also being spruced up,” he added.