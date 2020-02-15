‘Doctors must be allowed to practise without fear’

People should never take the law into their hands over apprehensions of medical negligence as it would create a fear complex among the doctors, affecting the health care services being offered by them, observed former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G. Rohini, who is also the chairperson of the commission formed to examine the sub-categorisation of OBCs.

Delivering the keynote address at a conference on ‘Law and Medicine: An Interdisciplinary Perspective’ jointly organised by the GITAM School of Law and GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research here on Friday, she said there is a tremendous pressure on medical practitioners as the country is facing inadequate health care facilities including doctors.

“There are one million allopathic doctors to treat a population of 1.3 billion. Only 1.1 lakh doctors are working in the public sector,” she pointed out.

Ms. Rohini said medical practitioners are bound to bring in more transparency about the proposed treatment and adhere to the ethics at the same time. “However, it is the duty of the society to ensure that the medial professionals are allowed to perform their duties without fear,” she said.

Pointing out that malicious proceedings against the medical practitioners are being strongly condemned at all levels, she opined that courts should impose heavy cost and even penal action on false allegations.

She advised that the right of citizens for quality health care services and the right of the medical practitioners to carry on their profession in an amiable atmosphere with efficiency needs to be balanced for achieving the object of right to life guaranteed under Aarticle 21 of teh Constitution.

She mentioned that the Transplantation of Human Organs Act contains stringent provisions for punishing removal of human organ without authority and for commercial dealings in human organs.

