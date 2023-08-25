Doctors highlight importance of eye donation at a programme in Visakhapatnam

August 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A programme was organised jointly by the government Regional Eye Hospital(REH) and the District Blindness Control Society (DBCS), to mark the commencement of the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight here on Friday.

Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchi Raju, KGH Superintendent P. Ashok Kumar and District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeeswara Rao participated as guests in the programme, organised under the aegis of REH Superintendent P. Viswamithra, who is also Programme Manager of DBCS.

They spoke on the importance of eye donation to prevent corneal blindness. They commended Dr. Viswamithra for successfully implementing the programmes given by the Central and the State governments.

Dr. Viswamithra said that the awareness programmes on eye donation would be held in the rural and urban areas of the district till September 8. They would be held at PHCs, government schools and colleges and public places like railway stations and bus stations. Essay writing competitions on ‘eye donation and its importance’ for school and nursing college students would be conducted, and certificates would be given to the participants at the valedictory function.

Dr. Butchi Raju released a pamphlet on eye donation and its significance.

Rotary Club Waltair president P. Samuel Victor and vice president Betsy Williams were among those who participated.