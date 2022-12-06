Doctors’ cricket league concludes in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The six-day Doctor’s T20 Premier League Cricket concluded at Gitam University grounds at Rushikonda here on Tuesday. More than 150 practising doctors in the age group of 27 to 60 years participated in the 15-match league. Eight teams from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took part in the tournament and Lions King team emerged as the winner.

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath, who participated as the chief guest, said that doctors have played a vital role in the prevention of COVID-19 worldwide. With the support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, their services were praised in the Andhra Pradesh, he said. The Minister emphasised the importance of sports in sharpening the mental well-being and physical health of all.

President of AP Pradesh Private Engineering College Management Association Pydah Krishna Prasad said that doctors are an inspiration to people. If they are healthy, they have the power to inspire everyone to take more interest in health, he said.

Gitam University president M. Bharat praised the doctors for their selfless efforts in providing emergency and general services to the patients.

Anil Pendyala, president of Dream Sports. said that they had first organised the cricket league in Hyderabad.