Doctor found dead in canal; MLC cries foul

A woman doctor was found dead in a canal near Thallapalem area under Kasimkota police station limits in Visakhapatnam district here on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as M. Syamala (32), a resident of Gajuwaka. She was posted at a Primary Health Centre in Koyyuru mandal and used to visit home once or twice a week.

An initial investigation suggests that it could be a case of suicide as there are no injury marks on the woman’s body, police said.

However, MLC P.V.N. Madhav demanded an investigation into the doctor’s death, suggesting that there might be foul play involved.

“The death of Dr. Syamala has shocked the people of Agency areas in the district,” Mr. Madhav said, urging the Rural DSP to accord top priority to the case. Describing her as a real COVID-19 warrior, Mr. Madhav said that he feared her death to be a case of murder and demanded that the case be handed over to the CB-CID in order to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

The woman’s body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding that they have registered a case of suspicious death and have launched an investigation.

Helpline

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts or suffering from depression are urged to call 100 for free counselling.