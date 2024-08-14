ADVERTISEMENT

Do not want to win MLC bypoll through ‘camp politics’, says TDP A.P. president Palla Srinivasa Rao

Published - August 14, 2024 01:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Why is the YSRCP, which had planned to dissolve the Legislative Council during its tenure, getting ready for contesting the bypoll, asks Palla Srinivasa Rao

Harish Gilai

Home Minister V. Anitha and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other partners of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh do not want to win the MLC bypoll to Visakhapatnam Local Bodies constituency through “camp politics”, TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said.

Referring to the decision of the NDA partners not to contest the byelection, he said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken the decision to honour the Legislative Council.

Addressing the media at the party office here on August 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the government had been taking decisions, respecting democracy.

“We have public support, most number of MLAs. If we wanted to contest, a number of candidates would have come forward. However, we do not want to win the bypoll through camp politics. People have voted for us for development. We are on that mission,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP did not even have opposition status in the Assembly. “The YSRCP should work as the Opposition at least in the Legislative Council for the betterment of the State,” he said.

The Gajuwaka MLA reminded that earlier, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had planned to dissolve the Legislative Council because he did not have a majority. “How is his party getting ready for contesting in the MLC bypoll now?” he questioned.

Home Minister V. Anitha ruled out the allegations levelled by some YSRCP leaders that the NDA partners were scared of contesting the bypoll.

“The YSRCP leaders should remember that the NDA government got a huge public mandate by winning 164 Assembly seats in the elections held two months ago. After 2019 elections the TDP was in the Opposition and it had won three MLC seats. Many YSRCP MPTCs are in touch with us. But the TDP is a party of values. So, we have decided not to to contest the bypoll,” she said.

TDP city president Gandi Babjee and others were present.

