Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha appealed to the citizens not to light Bhogi fires on BT roads as part of Sankranti festival. He said that the fire can create holes and further cause trouble to motorists. He also urged people to use cow dung cakes in the fire instead of any plastic or rubber tyres. The Commissioner also sought people to cooperate with the sanitary staff while cleaning. The GVMC also encouraging people to celebrate Sankranti festival in their homes avoiding public gatherings amid increase in COVID-19 cases, he said.
Do not light Bhogi fires on BT roads: GVMC Commissioner
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
January 12, 2022 18:16 IST
