Visakhapatnam

Do not fall prey to loan apps, Visakhapatnam police urge people

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 04, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:59 IST

The city police have conducted meetings with general public, especially the youth, to create awareness over loan apps issue here on Thursday. Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the police interacted with people and informed them not to get attracted towards loan apps under any circumstances.

Explaining about the increase in number of loan app cases and harassment faced by the victims at various places across the State, the police also informed people that confidential details of their families and friends may be compromised if they use fraud loan apps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...