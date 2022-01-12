Do not allow visitors without masks to the tourist spots: ITDA PO

PO asks staff to speed up vaccination

Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, R Gopala Krishna has instructed the tahsildars, mandal parishad development officer’s (MPDOs) to conduct regular checks at tourist spots in Visakha Agency such as Araku, Paderu, Chintapalle and other areas and ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed. He has asked them not to allow any tourists into the locations, if they do not wear mask.s

He conducted a virtual meeting with all health officers, medical superintendents, tahsildars and other officials under the ITDA purview from his Office at Paderu, here on Wednesday.

Mr Gopala Krishna reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the Agency area and asked the officials to take all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus. He also enquired about the on-going COVID-19 booster dose vaccination to the frontline workers and people above 60 years of age. He also instructed the staff to speed up the vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age. the PO directed the officials to take steps for implementation of night curfew in the ITDA region after Sankranthi holidays.

Sub Collector of Paderu, V Abhishek and a few others were present.