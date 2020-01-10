Do justice to Amaravati ryots first, demand TDP leaders

MLAs and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday staged a silent protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC office, with black ribbons tied around their mouths, to condemn the arrest of party chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Right to protest

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu said that the TDP president was only protesting for the rights of the farmers of Amaravati. “There is no reason why a former Chief Minister and leaders of various political parties should be prevented from staging a peaceful protest,” the MLA said.

“We want justice to be done to the farmers of Amaravati. Their issue should first be addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government move to set up three capitals in the State, without taking the aggrieved farmers and the Opposition parties into confidence, is a mistake,” said Mr. P.G.V.R. Naidu, adding that he personally was not against shifting of the capital.

The MLA demanded that the Chief Minister come out with a clear roadmap on how he would pacify the agitating farmers of Amaravati. “Development in the State has come to a standstill in the last seven months. During his tenure as Chief Minister, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had conducted several partnership summits and many investors had evinced interest to invest in the State. Now, they are all shying away due to the prevailing uncertainty in the State,” the MLA said.

‘CM sending feelers’

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu wondered why the Chief Minister was ‘sending feelers’ on setting up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and the judicial capital in Kurnool, when the Cabinet was yet to take a decision on the issue. He opined that apart from a Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office, there would not be much development in Visakhapatnam.

Former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana said that farmers had parted with 33,000 acres of their land in Amaravati on Mr. Naidu’s call. But now, Andhra Pradesh has become a laughing stock in the country, Mr. Satyanarayana said. He was however quick to add that Visakhapatnam should not be deprived of development.