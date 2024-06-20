DMHO asks people to be wary of seasonal diseases

The monsoon brings with it a host of seasonal diseases, particularly vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya and filaria. The proliferation of mosquitoes due to the stagnation of water plays a vital role in the spread of these diseases, said Dr. P. Jagadeeswara Rao, District Medical and Health Officer, at an interaction with the media on Wednesday.

He stressed the need for every family to keep their surroundings neat and clean, stop leakage of water from taps and ensure free flow of drains to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, which aid the spread of viral diseases. Measures should be taken to prevent stagnation of water in discarded tyres and coconut shells. The gas outlet pipes of septic tanks should be covered with a mesh and one day a week (every Friday) should be observed as ‘dry day’.

District Malaria Officer Tulasi called for greater awareness among the people on preventing breeding of mosquitoes.

Dr. Samata, District Programme Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases, said that a door-to-door survey would be conducted from August 1 for screening of NCDs, including common cancers like oral, breast and cervical cancers, which constitute about 35% of all cancers. While simple tests would be conducted at home for other cancers, cervical cancer screening would be done at PHCs.

ANMs and ASHA workers were being trained for conducting the tests t home. Similarly, random blood sugar tests would also be done for BP and diabetes.

Dr. S. Jeevan Rani, District Immunisation Officer, called upon all those aged above 18 years of age to take BCG vaccine, being given free of cost by the government. She said that as part of the research-oriented programme, being taken up with the goal of ending TB by 2030, the vaccination was being done. She said that already 5,48,000 persons have given their consent for taking the vaccine.

The programme would be continued for three months, and already 50,000 persons have taken the vaccine. She called upon more people to take the vaccine.