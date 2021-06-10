DLSA to conduct virtual Lok Adalat on June 26

A virtual Lok Adalat will be conducted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Visakhapatnam, in association with mandal-level legal service societies at the District Court in the city on June 26.

The virtual adalat, being conducted on the directions of DLSA Chairman and District Judge Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma, will take take up all types of cases pertaining to banks like cheque bounce cases, Negotiable Instruments Act cases, recovery cases, land acquisition cases, revenue cases, labour and family disputes, motor vehicle accidents and compensation and insurance cases, electricity/water/telephone/public utility disputes, criminal cases which are eligible for reconciliation, traffic cases, municipal disputes and pending and pre-litigation cases.

DLSA Secretary K.K.V. Buli Krishna noted in a statement issued on Thursday that those who wish to resolve their cases, eligible for reconciliation, at the virtual Lok Adalat, should give prior intimation to the court.