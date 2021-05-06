DLS makes equipment for patients in need of oxygen

The device equipped with modified industrial oxygen regulator can supply the lifesaving gas

The Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of the Waltair Railway Division in the city has come up with yet another innovation to meet the acute shortage of life-saving equipment in the market owing to the surge in coronavirus infections.

The DLS has undertaken the challenge of non-availability of medically used regulator and oxygen flow meter in the market and started fabrication by modifying the industrial oxygen regulator and provision of in-house designed humidifier to save the lives of patients in the need of oxygen support.

The DLS, Visakhapatnam, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava, modified the existing industrial oxygen regulator to supply oxygen through an in-house fabricated humidifier that can be used in the absence of regular oxygen flow meter.

The equipment has been fabricated in-house under the supervision of Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel) Santosh Kumar Patro, by utilising available components as per the requirements of the Divisional Railway Hospital, Waltair.

Trial successful

The device has been successfully tested at the Railway Hospital for its workability. A total of 15 such devices have been handed over to the Divisional Railway Hospital within a day. The cost incurred for such modification of one device is around ₹475 (excluding industrial oxygen regulator).

It may be recalled that DLS have made several innovative products, with existing discarded materials for the benefit of COVID-19 patients in Visakhapatnam and elsewhere during the first wave of the pandemic last year.