DLS fabricates UVC-based room sanitiser

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 August 2020 23:05 IST

The Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair Division has fabricated a remote control operated UVC-based Room Sanitiser to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DLS staff fabricated the equipment with the resources available at the shed like a condemned pedestal fan stand and fixing UVC lamps along with a remote-control unit. The equipment is fitted with wheels for easy movement from one room to the other as required. The indigenously developed equipment can sanitise a room size of 400 sq. feet in a short span of time.

It has to be used for 30 minutes in large rooms of size 400 sft and for small rooms, 15 minute would be enough. This works with latest ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology. This radiation is strongly absorbed by RNA and DNA bases leading to molecular structural damage through photodimerization process. This results in virus inactivation, preventing its replication.

Two such equipment are already in use at the DRM Office and at the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city.

DLS has already fabricated several instruments like pedal-operated hand wash basins, hand sanitiser dispensers, paper/ file sanitisers and currency sanitisers that have been supplied to various offices for usage.

The diesel shed had also prepared hand sanitiser for use of railway staff. The equipment was fabricated under the guidance of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, and monitored by S. K. Patro, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel). Team DLS got appreciation from all corners for their excellence in fabricating such equipment to combat the pandemic.