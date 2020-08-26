DLS fabricates UVC-based room sanitiser

The Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair Division has fabricated a remote control operated UVC-based Room Sanitiser to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
The DLS staff fabricated the equipment with the resources available at the shed like a condemned pedestal fan stand and fixing UVC lamps along with a remote-control unit. The equipment is fitted with wheels for easy movement from one room to the other as required. The indigenously developed equipment can sanitise a room size of 400 sq. feet in a short span of time.
It has to be used for 30 minutes in large rooms of size 400 sft and for small rooms, 15 minute would be enough. This works with latest ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology. This radiation is strongly absorbed by RNA and DNA bases leading to molecular structural damage through photodimerization process. This results in virus inactivation, preventing its replication.
Two such equipment are already in use at the DRM Office and at the Divisional Railway Hospital in the city.
DLS has already fabricated several instruments like pedal-operated hand wash basins, hand sanitiser dispensers, paper/ file sanitisers and currency sanitisers that have been supplied to various offices for usage.
The diesel shed had also prepared hand sanitiser for use of railway staff. The equipment was fabricated under the guidance of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, and monitored by S. K. Patro, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel). Team DLS got appreciation from all corners for their excellence in fabricating such equipment to combat the pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath