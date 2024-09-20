Divyangjans need opportunities and support, not sympathy: Union Minister

Differently-abled persons or ‘Divyangjans’, as they are now being called, do not need your sympathy but only opportunities and support to help them prove that they are no less than others, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

The Union Minister, along Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, inaugurated a ‘Divya Kala Mela’, showcasing the products and crafts made by differently-abled persons at the AU Marine Ground on Thursday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Virendra Kumar said that Divya Kala Melas were being organised across the country since December 2022, and this was the 19th expo. The objective of the expo was to provide marketing support to the divyangjans to prove their capabilities apart from enabling them to earn a livelihood. He briefed them about the various schemes being organised by the Government of India to provide aids like motorised tricycles, calipers and hearing aids to divyangjans.

He appealed to the visitors to tell their friends and neighbours about the expo. On the last day (September 29), a ‘rozgar mela’ would be held and employment opportunities would be given to the divyangjans, based on their capabilities.

The Governor spoke about the various schemes being implemented by the Centre and State governments for the welfare of differently-abled persons. These include provision of marketing facilities, microfinance schemes and organisation of national and State-level exhibitions. The products displayed at the exhibitions, showcase the arts and crafts from different States, signifying the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India, he said.

Visakhaptnam MP M. Sribharath said that divyangjans have done India proud in the Paralympic Games 2024, held in France recently. While India had won only six medals in the main Olympics, it has secured 29 medals in the paralympic games. It was an indication of the importance being given to the differently-abled people in India and the measures being taken to improve their capabilities, he said.

He said that there was an artificial limb centre at Mangalapalem, on the outskirts of the city. He also spoke on the facilities created for students at GITAM Deemed to be University, of which he is the president.

Rajya Sabha MP G. Babu Rao, CMD of National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) Naveen Shah and Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad were among those who participated in the inaugural function.

IOCL donated 50 lakh aids and appliances to the divyangjans while HPCL donated 20 lakh aids and Divis Labs and Coromandel International Ltd., donated 15 lakh aids each. The mela will be on till September 29.

