ADVERTISEMENT

‘Divya Balipuja’ marks last day of centenary celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha shrine

February 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway and the APSRTC make special arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the temple; police impose traffic restrictions on Eluru Road

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, Leopoldo Girelli, participating in the centenary celebrations, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Devotees performed special pujas and had darshan of Gunadala Lourdu Matha on the third day of the centenary celebrations of the shrine on Sunday.

Devotees attend the prayer at the Gunadala Mary Matha shrine in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Priests, Sisters and Fathers of Vijayawada Catholic Diocese performed the holy mass. Devotees broke coconuts and offered flowers to Mary Matha atop Gunadala Hill. The priests gave ‘teertha prasadams’ to the pilgrims.

More than 150 religious heads, bishops, sisters and fathers offered ‘Divya Balipuja’ and gave blessings to the devotees on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Nepal Apostolic Nuncio, Leopoldo Girelli, who was the chief guest for the Utsavams, praised the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop, Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Gunadala Temple Rector, Yeleti William Jayaraju, Monsignor Muvvala Prasad and other priests for developing the temple.

Heavy rush was seen at the bus stand and railway stations, with people thronging the Gunadala shrine. Devotees were seen waiting in long queues since dawn to have ‘darshan’ of Mary Matha.

The South Central Railway (SCR) and the APSRTC made special arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the temple for the Utsavams.

Police imposed traffic restrictions on Eluru Road and other roads as the rush was heavy on the third day of the centenary celebrations of the historic temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US