Divisional Youth Fest at Anakapalle on Nov. 25

Competitions for boys and girls in the age group 15 to 29 will be organised as part of the divisional-level youth festival, scheduled to be organised at Anakapalle on November 25.

Those who secure the first place at the divisional-level will be eligible to participate at the district-level, and getting the top slot subsequently would enable them to participate at the State and national levels, SETVIS Chief Executive Officer B. Srinivasa Rao said.

Interested youths can obtain the application forms from the respective MPDO, Municipal Commissioner or the SETVIS office at Maharanipeta.

Filled-in applications need to be submitted to the Anakapalle MPDO by post or in person.

The application forms can also be emailed at [email protected] . The last date for submission of application forms is November 24.

Programmes galore

At the national-level, the participants can present folk dance, folk songs, one act plays, Hindustani and Carnatic vocal, Manipuri, Odissi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dances, instrumental music on flute, veena, sitara, mridangam, tabala can be presented only in Carnatic or Hindustani.

Harmonium and guitar recitals can be presented.

At the State-level, Telugu debate, song and dance competitions, mimicry, ventriloquism and violin can be presented.

The items selected for presentation should reflect Indian traditions and culture. Film songs will not be allowed.

Helpline

For more details, interested people can approach the SETVIS office at Maharanipeta in person or dial the phone number 0891-25582691.