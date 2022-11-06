Divisional Railway Manager launches training in horse riding in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated horse riding training at the Waltair Railway Football Stadium here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Waltair Division was the only one in the history of Indian Railways, to promote training in horse riding. The facility was open to railway staff and officers. However, outsiders could also undergo training for a reasonable fee.

Mr. Satpathy said that the weather in Visakhapatnam was most suitable for horse riding now. The timings for the training would be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sports officials and volunteers would guide and facilitate the training programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Sports Officer Pravin Bhati, Assistant Sports officer B. Avinash and other branch officers and staff participated in the inaugural programme.