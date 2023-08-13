HamberMenu
Divisional Railway Manager inspects Ore Exchange Yard in Visakhapatnam

August 13, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, inspected the wagon maintenance yard at the Ore Exchange Yard here on Sunday. The inspection covered various aspects of the maintenance yard, including interaction with staff, in-charges, and officers. Along with the Branch Officers of Waltair Division concerned, the DRM also inspected the dispatch yard and Sick Line of OEC Yards.

The focus of the inspection was on modernisation and capacity augmentation. The DRM also interacted with women staff at the yard and praised the All Women Team of Bogie maintainers. During the inspection, Mr. Saurabh Prasad went through the registers related to Wagon Maintenance in the Yard and checked for pre-departure detentions.

S.K. Patra, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, accompanied the DRM during the inspection.

