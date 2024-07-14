Divisional Railway Manager inspects Gumada-Rayagada section of Waltair Division

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, accompanied by senior officers from Safety, Signal & Telecom, Mechanical, Electrical, Traction Distribution, Operations etc., undertook a thorough inspection of the Gumada- Rayagada section on Sunday. The inspection focussed on reviewing the progress of ongoing works, enhancements in passenger amenities and safety.

At Rayagada railway station, the inspection included a comprehensive checking of the Accident Relief Train, Accident Relief Medical & Engineering equipment, safety gadgets etc. He interacted with the staff to assess their skills and knowledge in the operation and maintenance of the safety gadgets and various aspects involved in the safety protocol.

The DRM along with officers inspected Foot Over Bridges, circulating areas, station building improvements and safety aspects at Gumada, Jimidipeta and Kuneru stations. The inspection emphasised both safety compliance with rigorous protocols and the augmentation of passenger facilities and infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division K. Saandeep.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad conducted a detailed safety audit, interacting with staff members to assess their adherence to safety regulations and proficiency in safety protocols. He also conducted a window-trailing inspection of the section, overseeing the ongoing infrastructure development activities and reviewing the progress of amenities in this section. This inspection is part of a strategic plan aimed at enhancing the safety standards, various amenities and infrastructure facilities across the section.

