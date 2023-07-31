ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager inspects Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam

July 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The railway station is proposed to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the various amenities and facilities available at Duvvada railway station here on Monday.

He inspected the waiting halls, railway offices, foot overbridges, water outlets etc. He took stock of developmental activities being carried at the station. He inspected the circulating area on either side of the station, where several developmental activities were proposed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad interacted with the vendors, staff, and passengers at Duvvada station. He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) P.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner CH Raghuveer and other officers from the Division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US