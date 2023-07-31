Divisional Railway Manager inspects Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam

July 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected the various amenities and facilities available at Duvvada railway station here on Monday.

He inspected the waiting halls, railway offices, foot overbridges, water outlets etc. He took stock of developmental activities being carried at the station. He inspected the circulating area on either side of the station, where several developmental activities were proposed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad interacted with the vendors, staff, and passengers at Duvvada station. He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) P.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner CH Raghuveer and other officers from the Division.