Divisional Railway Hospital in Visakhapatnam gets Modular Operation Theatre complex

July 12, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

It comprises a main modular OT for surgeries such as total knee replacements and spinal surgery, as well as semi modular OTs for general surgery, ENT, gynaecology, and other procedures

The Hindu Bureau

The Divisional Railway Hospital at Visakhapatnam commissioned a Modular Operation Theatre (OT) complex on Wednesday costing ₹2.80 crore. The establishment of the modular OT complex fulfills a longstanding demand from railway patients, organised unions, associations and doctors at the hospital. Very few divisional hospitals of Indian Railways have the facility, according to Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

The Modular OT complex comprises a main modular OT for surgeries such as total knee replacements and spinal surgery, as well as semi modular OTs for general surgery, ENT, gynaecology, and other procedures. Additionally, a separate theatre dedicated to eye surgeries is built within the complex. The facility also includes a room for endoscopies and a Septic OT for performing surgeries on infected cases.

The Modular OT is equipped with high-quality equipment like Anaesthesia Pendants, Surgery Pendants and Operation Theatre lights. It incorporates laminar flow and HEPA filters to reduce the risk of infections. The construction of the complex took approximately one and a half years, and the machines used in the OT are of German make.

It is the first Divisional Railway Hospital in the East Coast Railway zone to have a modular OT.

