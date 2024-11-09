ADVERTISEMENT

Divis Labs donates ₹1.98 crore to Andhra University for RO water plants

Published - November 09, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Divis Laboratories, Hyderabad, contributed ₹1.98 crore to Andhra University to establish Reverse Osmosis (RO) water plants (70 units) from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. This initiative followed the modernisation of the Analytical Chemistry laboratory at the Department of Chemistry in the university, with an investment of ₹30 lakh. The Divis lab’s senior manager (CSR wing) D. Suresh Kumar presented the sanction letter to G. Sasibhushana Rao, Vice-Chancellor incharge, according to a release here on Saturday.

