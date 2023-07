July 31, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakha Yoga Sports Association conducted district yoga competitions at Krishna Mandir Hall, Seethammadhara, here on Sunday. Over 400 students of different age groups participated and received prizes. The winners will take part in State yoga competitions at Kurnool in September this year. The Coromandel Fertilizer Ltd. Senior manager (HR) Srikanth and manager (CSIR) Ramana inaugurated the event, according to the association president M. Ravi Srinivas.

