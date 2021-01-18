Visakhapatnam

District sees seven new cases and one death

The district reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released on Sunday. The cumulative tally and the death toll has increased to 60,038 and 530 respectively, according to the bulletin. The single-day tally reported on Sunday is said to be the least since the last seven months.

The number of active cases is 158 and recoveries are 59,350 respectively.

