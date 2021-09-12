District sees one death, 132 new cases in 48 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 September 2021 00:50 IST

111 persons recover from coronavirus in the same period

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 132 new COVID-19 infections in the last 48 hours, ending Saturday morning. The new cases take the cumulative tally to 1,56,215.

During the last two days, the district also recorded one more death, taking the toll to 1,078.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 111 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered from the infection in the last two days.

The number of recoveries touched 1,54,000-mark here on Saturday morning, amounting to 98.5 % recovery rate. The active caseload is about 1,137.