District sees four more deaths, 118 new cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 July 2020 23:23 IST

The district recorded 118 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,196 cases so far. The district also recorded four deaths taking the total to 29.

At the same time there were 76 discharges, which puts the discharges at 1,158.

With the 118 new cases, the number of active cases are 1009.

According to district COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, very active clusters are 119, active clusters 211, dormant 101 and denotified clusters are 39.