District sees 86 new cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 November 2020 00:43 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

After registering least single-day tally of 21 in the last five months on Monday, the district saw a slight increase in cases with 86 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 58,325 cases as on Tuesday evening.

The district has reported less than 100 cases per day for 16th day in a row. The 86 case single-day tally is said to be the highest in the last 10 days.

On November 14, the single-day tally was 95.

The death toll also increased to 504 with the death of one more person in the last 24 hours.

The number of discharges was 112, taking the number of recoveries to 56,657. The recovery rate has already crossed 97% in the district. Active cases further decline to 1,164.