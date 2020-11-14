District sees 80 new cases and two deaths

108 persons recover from coronavirus

Eighty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours as on Friday evening. The district has reported fewer than 100 cases consecutively for the last four days.

The tally per day since Monday was 42, 97, 75, 74 and 80. In the last seven days, the total number of cases reported was 621, with an average of about 88 cases per day.

A majority of COVID-19 hospitals have very few number of patients as 90% of the patients are opting for home isolation.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases reported from the district since the pandemic broke out is 57,655.

As many as 108 persons undergoing treatment for the virus recovered or discharged from the hospitals on Friday. Two persons who were undergoing treatment succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 492. The number of active cases has come down below 1,500 after mid-July. The active cases in the district stand at 1,483 as on Friday.

Similarly, the recoveries have increased to 55,680, which is almost 96.5% of the total cases.