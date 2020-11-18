District sees 75 COVID cases, two deaths

For the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, very active clusters reduced to zero in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Very active clusters are the ones which report a series of cases on a daily basis for five days.

According to Principal of Andhra Medical College and COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, no cluster has reported cases on a daily basis since the last five days.

It may be recollected that till Monday evening, there were six very active clusters in the district.

The district health officials have de-notified those very active clusters to active ones, which are 11 as on date. Similarly, the number of dormant clusters has also increased to 318.

The district administration has already de-notified 627 clusters.

In the last 24 hours, the district reported 75 fresh infections taking the cumulative tally to 57,907. The active cases now stand at 1,354.

121 recovered

As many as 121 persons undergoing treatment at hospitals or under home isolation have recovered, taking the tally to 56,055.

With the death of two more persons, the toll as on date stands at 498 in the district.

Answering a query, Dr. Sudhakar said that areas both in urban and rural limits were reporting equal number of cases.