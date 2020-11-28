District sees 73 new cases, 1 death

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 November 2020 00:28 IST

127 recover from coronavirus

For the first time since July, the number of active cases in the district has come below 1,000.

The number of recoveries has also crossed the 57,000-mark, which is almost 97.5%.

The district reported 73 new COVID-19 infections and one death since the last 24 hours.

The new cases take the tally to 58,540 and the death toll to 506.

As many as 127 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered taking the number of recoveries to 57,043.

With this active cases have reduced to 991.