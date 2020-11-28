Visakhapatnam

District sees 73 new cases, 1 death

Some respite: For the first time since July, the number of active cases in the district has come below 1,000   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

For the first time since July, the number of active cases in the district has come below 1,000.

The number of recoveries has also crossed the 57,000-mark, which is almost 97.5%.

The district reported 73 new COVID-19 infections and one death since the last 24 hours.

The new cases take the tally to 58,540 and the death toll to 506.

As many as 127 persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered taking the number of recoveries to 57,043.

With this active cases have reduced to 991.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 1:30:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/district-sees-73-new-cases-1-death/article33196673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY