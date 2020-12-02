District sees 71 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2020 01:23 IST

No deaths reported; 152 persons recover from coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery rate is inching towards 98% in Visakhapatnam district, after 152 persons recovered from the virus, in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries has increased to 57,529 as on Tuesday, standing at 97.9%. The number of active cases has further dipped to 707 in the district.

A total of 71 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported, taking the case load to 58,746. No deaths were reported and toll stands at 510, said the COVID-19 bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

District administration heaved a sigh of relief after a very drastic fall in cases during November. Throughout the month, the cases reported were 2,350, where as in October, they were 5,785. This was the least number of COVID-19 month-tally since July.

The recoveries have seen a drastic increase, bringing down the number of active cases. On October 31, the number of recoveries were 53,824 and it rose to 57,377 by November 30. Active cases dropped from 2,031 (October 31) to 788 (November 30). In November, 32 persons died due to the virus, while in October, September the figures were 77 and 143 respectively.