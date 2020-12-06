District sees 62 new COVID cases in 48 hours

No deaths reported; 190 persons recover from coronavirus

Visakhapatnam district reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, including 40 cases in the last 24 hours, from Friday morning to Saturday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 58,935.

The number of recoveries has crossed the 58,000-mark, after 190 persons who were undergoing treatment recovered in the last 48 hours. The number of recoveries stands at 58,002. The recovery rate is inching towards 99% and now stand at 98.4 %.

The number of active cases has come down below 500-mark for the first time since the last week of June and stand at 421.

Special Officer for COVID-19, Visakhapatnam district, P.V. Sudhakar, said that among the 421 active cases, about 200 are in being treated in hospitals, while rest are being treated under home isolation.

No deaths were reported consecutively for two days in the district. The death toll stands at 512.