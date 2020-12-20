District sees 47 new cases

No deaths reported for the third consecutive day

No COVID-19 death was reported from the district consecutively for the third day on Saturday. As many as 47 persons tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 59,337 and 16 persons recovered from the virus, according to the bulletin released on Saturday. The death toll stands at 518. The number of active cases and recoveries is 260 and 58,559 respectively.

Around 100 patients are being treated at various hospitals, while the rest are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Meanwhile, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is gearing up to offer regular health services from December 21, said VIMS Director K. Satya Varaprasad in a release.