Visakhapatnam

District sees 44 new COVID cases

The district recorded 44 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the total count to 59,042, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the health bulletin, there was no death and the count stands at 514.

In the last 24 hours, there were 45 discharges or recoveries, taking the tally to 58,239.

According to District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the active cases as on date were 289.

