District sees 42 new cases, lowest since July

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

The district recorded lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours since July, on Monday.

According to the district bulletin, 42 fresh cases were recorded and this is said to be the lowest since July. This takes the total number of positive cases to 57,329, since the outbreak of the pandemic and recording the first case in March.

The district also recorded one death taking the tally of deaths to 487.

A total of 110 persons undergoing treatment at hospitals, COVID care centres and in home isolation, were declared free of the coronavirus and were discharged. With this, the total number of discharges has gone up to 55,269.

According to the District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters was six as on Monday evening, and active clusters were 19.

A total of 294 clusters have been declared as dormant and 627 clusters have been de-notified.