Visakhapatnam

District sees 39 new COVID cases, no deaths

The district reported 39 new COVID-19 infections taking the tally to 59,719, in the last 24 hours, as on Friday.

The death toll remains at 523, as no death case was reported in the past one day. Meanwhile, as many as 40 persons, who were infected by the virus, have recovered. The total number of active cases and recoveries stands at 243 and 58,953 respectively.

Jan 2, 2021

